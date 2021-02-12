Smoke Eaters Santerno earns PoW, Briere up for Hobey Baker Award

Another Trail Smoke Eaters alumni took home PoW nod for the opening week of February, and yet another is up for the Hobey Baker Award.

Luke Santerno earned Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week honours, while Carson Briere is also on the Hobey ballot with Kent Johnson and Braedon Tuck.

Santerno, a senior at Bentley University, led Atlantic Hockey in scoring last week as his Bentley Falcons went 2-1-0 in three games.

He had one goal and a league-leading seven assists last week, with multi-point efforts in all three games. Santerno had consecutive games with three assists, coming in wins over Holy Cross and Air Force.

The Smithers, B.C. native is a BCHL veteran, having played three seasons in the league, splitting time with Cowichan and Trail. His best year in the league came in 2016-17 when he led the Smoke Eaters in scoring with 64 points in 57 regular-season games.

Briere had a strong start to his year at Mercyhurst University, earning a PoW of his own back in December for a six point weekend.

The Philadelphia native has tallied four goals and 17 points in 17 games. The son of longtime NHLer Daniel Briere, played in 24 games with Trail last season, and scored 12 points.

College hockey fans can cast their vote from the field of 50+ nominees for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award by visiting hobeybaker.com/vote.

