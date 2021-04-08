Smoke Eaters down Bucks 8-3

The Cranbrook Bucks were in tough Wednesday, April 7, against Trail in the Penticton pod of the BCHL.

The Smoke Eaters came out looking for revenge after dropping Tuesday’s game to the Bucks, and when the dust had settled they came away with an 8-3 victory over the Cranbrook squad, evening up the season series so far.

Trail scored early on Wednesday night in Penticton, with Chase Dafoe scored his first of the new regular season, 2:29 into the first. Jordan Willoughby made it 2-0 four minutes later at the tail end of a Bucks penalty.

Tyson Dyck got the Bucks on the board with his second goal of the season, with the assist from Drake Burgin, but Noah Wakeford re-established the two-goal lead, which is how the first period ended.

Trail dominated the second frame, with four unanswered goals from Park, Wolford (2) and Disher, putting the game effectively out of reach for the Bucks.

The Smoke Eaters scored again in the third period.

Zeth Kindrachuk and Nikolas Sombrowski scored their first goals of the season to add to the Bucks tally (assists from Christian Lowe and Jarrod Smith respectively), but now it’s a case of regrouping for the next game.

The Bucks will look to get back in the red against the Penticton Vees on Friday, April 9, 8 p.m. MST. All games are available on HockeyTV and Shaw Spotlight.