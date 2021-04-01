Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

West Kootenay minor hockey players will be given the opportunity to end a tough season on a positive note.
The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that they will be offering minor hockey camps starting April 5.
Although, the Smoke Eaters will be playing in a three-team bubble in Penticton, the team is committed to providing development camps for up and coming Smoke Eaters.
“This is something that we have never had in the past, so we hope that our hockey families jump on board and sign their skater up for some hockey fun this April,” read a Smoke Eaters news release. “The Trail Smoke Eaters recognized that hockey players in the Kootenays do not have access to ice year-round such as those found in larger city centres.
“With this in mind, we are excited to extend skill development opportunities for minor hockey players for another month here in Trail.”
Smoke Eaters director of hockey and business operations Craig Clare will help run the camps along with assistant GM and assistant coach Jeff Urekar, with assistance from Smoke Eaters alumni.
“We had to hold back our assistant GM and coach, because we made a commitment to the community already to not only run our spring break camps but our April ice as well,” said Clare. “Jeff will run our April-based camps and will not be joining the Penticton Pod for the 2020/21 BCHL season.”
The Trail Smoke Eaters organization have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18. The camps include power skating and skill development, and are catered to each specific age group.
To register for the skill development camps visit the Smoke Eaters website and look under Camps or visit www.trailsmokeeaters.com/april-hockey-camps.
Space is limited and COVID protocols are in place to ensure health and safety of those attending.
