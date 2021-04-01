Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

The Smoke Eaters have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18

West Kootenay minor hockey players will be given the opportunity to end a tough season on a positive note.

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that they will be offering minor hockey camps starting April 5.

Although, the Smoke Eaters will be playing in a three-team bubble in Penticton, the team is committed to providing development camps for up and coming Smoke Eaters.

“This is something that we have never had in the past, so we hope that our hockey families jump on board and sign their skater up for some hockey fun this April,” read a Smoke Eaters news release. “The Trail Smoke Eaters recognized that hockey players in the Kootenays do not have access to ice year-round such as those found in larger city centres.

“With this in mind, we are excited to extend skill development opportunities for minor hockey players for another month here in Trail.”

Smoke Eaters director of hockey and business operations Craig Clare will help run the camps along with assistant GM and assistant coach Jeff Urekar, with assistance from Smoke Eaters alumni.

“We had to hold back our assistant GM and coach, because we made a commitment to the community already to not only run our spring break camps but our April ice as well,” said Clare. “Jeff will run our April-based camps and will not be joining the Penticton Pod for the 2020/21 BCHL season.”

The Trail Smoke Eaters organization have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18. The camps include power skating and skill development, and are catered to each specific age group.

To register for the skill development camps visit the Smoke Eaters website and look under Camps or visit www.trailsmokeeaters.com/april-hockey-camps.

Space is limited and COVID protocols are in place to ensure health and safety of those attending.

Camps and Dates:

U7- Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development with the focus placed on FUN. The camp will work on skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development appropriate for the U7 age group.

Dates: Wednesdays in April (April 7, 14, 21 and 28)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

U9/U11- Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development with the focus placed on FUN by our talented coaching, scouting and hockey operations staff. 4 hours of power skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development.

Dates: Mondays in April (April 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

U13/U15 – Puck Handling and Small Area Play – This camp is designed to give players an opportunity to learn and grow their ability to play with the puck and be offensive while in a fun competitive environment. Practices will be a mix of small area competition and fundamental skill work. (All under Phase 2 protocols).

Dates: Thursdays in April (April 8, 15, 22 and 29)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

Contact Safety/Angling (2006-2008 Players) – This camp was created specifically for 2006-2008 players preparing to enter their first year of contact hockey or those brushing up on skills from their first year or two of contact hockey. The camp is designed to teach players how to play and defend in the game of hockey when checking and physical contact becomes part of game play. Players are taught how to protect themselves and anticipate pressure as well as how to safely and effectively use contact checking – all under Phase 2 protocols.

Dates: Tuesdays in April (April 6, 13, 20 and 27)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

Just for Girls – Female Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development just for girls by our talented coaching, scouting and hockey operations staff. 4 hours of power skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development.

Dates: Mondays in April (April 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Times: 5:45-6:45pm and April 19th from 7:15-8:15pm (*times subject to change)

Junior Prep (2002-2005 players) – Power Skating and Skill Development – This camp is aimed at players looking to play at the next level, it is a mix of skill development and full ice drills to get players ready to attend BCHL/WHL/KIJHL identification camps. Coaches will provide technical training and teach correct practice habits to give players the best opportunity to excel heading into their off-season training period.

Dates: Wednesdays in April (April 7, 14, 21 and 28)

Times: 5:45-6:45pm (*times subject to change)

