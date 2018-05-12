Smithers soccer success

Smithers Secondary senior girls’ soccer team played in Kitimat on Saturday and a large crowd of parents were treated to two exciting games.

Despite the hot weather and only two subs, the Grade 8 and 9s all did a great job. Morgan Fort and Paige Blackburn tackled aggressively, Allison Rudkavich scored, Isabella Kosman and Melisa Alvarado-Smith were full of running, Emily Holland and Adriana Scott continue our tradition of great young full backs, and Brooke Schley was a great mix of brains and brawn.

The first game against Hazelton was hard fought but ended with a well earned 4-0 Smithers victory.

After half an hour to relax, the Smithers girls were back on the field warming up to play Terrace, who had won their first game 10-1 against Kitimat. The game started evenly with chances at either end but by the end of the first half, Smithers was mainly defending and Terrace was leading 1-0.

On the plus side, despite the unrelenting pressure, Smithers all-action central players, Naomi Fort, Olivia Davie, Kendal Zemenchick and Cara Brawdy, were doing a great job of filling the gaps and keeping Terrace shots to a minimum. The second half was more of the same, except that two goals from Chantal Gammie and a great save by Emily Holland enabled the Smithers girls to eke out a 2-1 victory.

With the roster of senior players reduced to four, goalkeeping by committee and having to practise with felt balls, this is turning out to be another interesting SSS girls soccer season. Next week is the Zone Championship in Prince Rupert.

-Submitted by coach Bill Price