Smithers runners take on provincial best

How the Gryphons did at the BC High School Cross Country Championships.

It was another successful campaign for the Smithers Secondary runners as they ended the season with more good racing against the best the province has to offer at the BC High School Cross Country Championships held last weekend in Nanaimo.

Close to 1,000 runners hit the trail and when it was all over, Smithers had posted some outstanding results.

In the junior boys division, Greyson Gould posted the top individual finish, coming in 30th to lead the team to a 14th place overall. Other top 100 results came from Gregory Baxter, 46th, and Jacob Newman, 81st. Soren Brawdy also ran in the division for Smithers.

Cara Brawdy led the senior girls to a 12th place team finish with her 42nd while Mia Recknell had the next fastest for the team with a 93rd. Zoe Hallman, Dawsyn Remillard, and Emily Coldwell rounded out the team.

The senior boys squad also finished in 12th with River Stokes-deYoung coming in 73rd followed by Konrad Thummerer at 80th and Jesse Smids in 95th. Jacob Degroot and Miller Kriese were the other two members in that division.

Bridie Hikisch was the top representative for the junior girls and posted a strong 46th placing overall. While Chloe Williston also ran, the two were not enough to have a team ranking in the division.