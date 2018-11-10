Smithers kickboxer takes on world

Pierson Ede (Right) garnered a pair of medals at the recent Kickboxing championships held in Dublin, Ireland. He took third in the point fighting and another in team fighting. Ede is a member of the Shogun Dojo in Smithers under the tutelage of Marwan Khadra. Contributed photo

