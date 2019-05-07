Smith wins age division at Boston Marathon

For many runners, spring means marathon season. And one of the most renowned marathons in the world is the Boston Marathon, which took place April 15 on Patriots' Day. While it is one of the most prestigious marathons in the world, it is also an extremely challenging race. The overall net downhill course and the energy of the crowds of spectators often draw ambitious runners out too quickly, while the infamous Newton Hills in the final third of the race punish the tired legs of the athletes.

For many runners, spring means marathon season. And one of the most renowned marathons in the world is the Boston Marathon, which took place April 15 on Patriots’ Day. While it is one of the most prestigious marathons in the world, it is also an extremely challenging race. The overall net downhill course and the energy of the crowds of spectators often draw ambitious runners out too quickly, while the infamous Newton Hills in the final third of the race punish the tired legs of the athletes.

An intrepid group of local marathoners made the trip to Boston to try themselves on this storied course. The biggest story of the day was Roslyn Smith, who has had an excellent season so far this year, winning her category in many races and even setting several course records. Her excellent season continued at Boston, where she ran 3:53 to win the women’s 70-74 category in one of the most competitive races in the world. This is a fantastic result from a fantastic athlete.

The rest of the team also fared well in Boston. The fastest finisher of the group was Andrea Wilson, who ran a great race to achieve a personal best 3:23. Achieving a personal best is always difficult, but even more so on such a challenging course. Coco Elgood ran 3:48, while Tracy Kennett ran well to finish in 4:06. She was followed by marathon machine Janet Green, who finished in 4:28. And Ken Richardson finished in 4:55. Fantastic results from an inspirational group of athletes.

There’s still time to check out The Cumby trail race in Cumberland, coming up Saturday, May 11. This is a fun, family event that includes 5.5k, 13k and 25k distances. It supports the Cumberland Community Forest Society.

For more information, go to cvrr.ca