Small-town feel is just right for Hope golfers

Barry Stewart

Hope Standard

Hope’s 44th annual Ladies Golf Tournament attracted 71 golfers last weekend, with the majority being out-of-towners.

“We had one woman come down from Prince George, to be with a friend,” said co-organizer Keren Hasell, Tuesday. “We’ve had nothing but good reviews,” she added. “About half of the players have been coming here for over 15 years.”

Hasell said the planning committee and volunteers worked to make it a fun and social event, while still offering a competitive angle.

“Friday night, we had wine and appetizers and a putting contest, then on Saturday, we had a banquet and dance — where we danced like crazy.

“Our club’s men helped out a lot, too,” she said. “They were raking the traps, marshalling, scoring and keeping track of closest-to-the-pin.”

Along with the 36 holes of golf, “There were lots of funny moments,” said Hasell. “We wanted to make sure we had a small-town feel, with lots of camaraderie among the players.”

Club member Ernestine Franson said the overall low gross (actual stroke count) went to Mission’s Belinda Steckler, with a two-day score of 167.

Overall low net, after accounting for a player’s RCGA-registered handicap, went to Hope’s Bianca Wallbank, with a two-day score of 136.

Other winners from the Hope Golf Club included Ruth Bangay, with first low gross in the third flight (of similarly-skilled golfers). Shelley Simpson won first low net in the third flight, while Diane Field captured first low net in the fourth flight and Pauline Newbigging shot the second low gross in the fourth flight.