Small, Little to represent Kootenays at mixed curling provincials

The pair won the regional playdowns last weekend in Trail

Kristina Little and Nathan Small will represent the Kootenays at mixed curling provincials. Photo submitted

A local mixed curling team has qualified for provincials.

Nathan Small and Kristina Little will represent the Kootenays for the second consecutive year at provincials, which will be held Feb. 25 to March 1 in Hope.

Small and Little earned the berth after winning at the Kootenay Playdowns in Trail on Saturday.

The pair finished 5-2 in their pool at last year’s provincials but just missed out on the playoffs.

Small will also be competing with Brad Wood’s Penticton rink at the men’s championship, which runs Jan. 28 to Feb. 2 in Cranbrook.