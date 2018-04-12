Slo-pitch league ready to get started on upcoming season

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is ready to swing the sticks for its upcoming season

Greg Sabatino Tribune/Advisor file photoThe Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is eagerly awaiting the snow to vanish at the Esler Sports Complex so-pitch fields so it can get its fields in shape for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is swinging for the fences on what’s shaping up to be another busy season of ball in the lakecity.

The league, which houses more than 700 players, so far has 28 teams registered to compete in A, B, C, D and E divisions.

“We do need a couple more teams. Our max is 30 teams,” said Linda Barbondy, president of the WLSPL. “One for the B division, and one for the C division.”

Barbondy and players are currently chomping at the bit to get started on getting the fields in shape for this year’s season and have a work bee scheduled for Sunday, April 22 if anyone is looking to help out at the Esler Sports Complex slo-pitch fields.

“We want the snow to go,” she said. “After the work bee we’ll start the season that week. Things are a little slower than usual, maybe because there are teams out there thinking it’s not really ball season yet, but I have people getting a hold of me in February but, when the weather’s like it’s been, I guess that’s how it is.

“But with more than 700 players I believe we’re the biggest adult sports organization in Williams Lake. I don’t think there’s anything that compares to it.”

This year, two major projects are on the go, Barbondy said, including the replacement of two backstops at the fields in June, along with a league fundraising campaign involving business sponsorship signs for dugouts and fields.

“We finally have all our dugouts finished and all the bleachers finished so now we’re working on backstops,” she said.

Barbondy also added if anyone is looking for a team to play on for the upcoming season the best way to get in touch with teams, captains and players is via the league’s Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League.’

“For anyone new to town, or wanting to play, that’s the best way,” she said. “We’ve found it works out really well.”

You can also e-mail Barbondy at crazyrowdie22@yahoo.com for more information.

This year’s annual icebreaker tournament is slated for May 4-6, with the Rowdies Fundraising Tournament to follow from June 15-17. The WLSPL Year End Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-19.

“This league, there’s always good competition, no matter what division you play in,” she said.

“That’s the great thing about it. There’s a division for all levels of players. They’re always very competitive at their own levels.”

Games take place Monday to Friday starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s pretty busy,” she said. “Four fields, trying to fit 30 teams. I think we’re pretty much capped out at 30.”