SLIDESHOW: PPW brings Spring Fever to Abbotsford

Second-ever show features the debut of Rikishi

Rikishi performs the “stinkface” move on Marty Sugar following his team’s victory in the main event of PPW’s Spring Fever show in Abbotsford on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Pacific Pro Wrestling returned to Abbotsford on Friday for its second-ever show – Spring Fever.

The event featured the local debut of World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Rikishi, who teamed with Abbotsford wrestlers Danni Deeds and Todd Quality against the trio of Shreddz, Adam Ryder and Marty Sugar.

Rikishi helped lead his team to victory, pinning Sugar to earn the win.

Earlier on Friday, the former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team champion visited C.G. Howe Middle School.

Other action at Spring Fever included:

Scarlett Black pinning Maddison Miles to capture the DOA Wrestling UK women’s title.

Tony Baroni pinned Elliott Tyler.

The Voros Twins defeated Danny Adonis and Jordie Taylor.

Miles Deville beat Eli Surge via submission.

Charlie Winston pinned Dave Turner.

PPW also announced its next show will occur in Abbotsford on May 11. More information on that show will be released in the coming weeks.

Slideshow by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News