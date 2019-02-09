SLIDESHOW: Pacific Pro Wrestling – Headlocks for Hawks

The first-ever Pacific Pro Wrestling show debuted at W.J. Mouat Secondary on Saturday night, with a fundraiser event called Headlocks for Hawks.
Funds raised from the event will help the Grad 2019 organizing group at the school.
PPW officials announced that WWE hall of fame inductee Rikishi will be competing at the group’s next show, entitled Spring Fever on March 1 at the Air Cadet Building in Abbotsford.
Results from Headlocks for Hawks included:
Grant Sayle pinned Tony Baroni
Travis Williams defeated Jacky Lee and Elliot Tyler
The Voros Twins beat The Okanagan Wrecking Crew
Scarlett Black bested Jade via submission
Todd Quality outlasted Shreddz, Adam Ryder and Jamie Diaz in an elimination match
