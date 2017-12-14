Slideshow: Oak Bay Figure Skating Club hosts Canada 150 skate

Skate Canada and the Oak Bay Figure Skating Club were thrilled to host a Canada 150 Skating Day flagship event at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre on December 10th.. Thousands of Canadians in communities across the country were able to celebrate the joy of skating with support provided by the Government of Canada and official sponsor, Rogers Communications.

Whether in an arena or on a backyard rink, pond, canal or river, skating is tightly woven into the social fabric of Canada and part of who we are. Canada 150 Skating Day provided an opportunity for all Canadians to embrace the joy of skating whether they were new Canadians trying skating for the first time or others who have been skating for years. Skating

