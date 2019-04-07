SLIDESHOW: Lakecity residents ring in spring with annual Nutrition Run

We had perfect weather, and lots of families, which is the best part and pretty exciting."

Sydney Goward (from left) and her sister, Danielle Goward, high five along the Nutrition Run route.

Hundreds of lakecity residents turned out in droves Sunday, April 7 to celebrate spring for the city’s annual Nutrition Run.

The 29th annual free run, participants converged at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for the five-kilometre walk, run or bike, which gently wound its way through residential neighbourhoods of the city.

The City of Williams Lake’s recreation co-ordinator Denise Skarra said the temperature was perfect, hovering around 10C, with little wind.

“I think the turnout was fabulous,” Skarra said. “We had perfect weather, and lots of families, which is the best part and pretty exciting.”

The event kicked off with a welcome by Williams Lake City Coun. Sheila Boehm, followed by a warm up led by Davana Mahon.

Once participants got out on the course, refreshments were provided along the route.

Upon their return, healthy snacks were offered up — celebrating the nutrition month theme: “Unlock the Potential of Food.”

Draw prizes, donated by local businesses, were also presented.

The run is a way for the city’s recreation services department to promote the benefits of healthy eating and living an active lifestyle.

