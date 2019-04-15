SLIDESHOW: Hundreds battle it out at ARFC sevens tournament

Exhibition Park was jam-packed with action at the annual Abbotsford Rugby Football Club‘s Middle School Sevens tournament, which occurred on Thursday.

The tournament was moved to Exhibition Park due to the repairs being done to the oval at Yale Secondary, and it was a good thing as all four fields were necessary with the number of teams in attendance.

Despite the rainy weather, over 400 athletes from 40 teams competed in six different divisions for the city titles and tournament trophies. There was a fastest runner competition and most valuable player t-shirts distributed to an impact player from each team.

The Grade 7 girls division saw W.A. Fraser finish ahead of Chilliwack in the final. In the Grade 7 boys division, Clayburn edged Fraser Red to win the gold. The Grade 8 girls and boys divisions had two tiers. For girls, Fraser Black snuck out a one try win in an extremely close battle with Clayburn in the Tier 1 final. In Tier 2, Stafford Red defeated Yorkson White in the final to bring home some hardware. The Grade 8 boys Tier 1 final saw Clayburn Blue top Yorkson Creek to take the cup. In Tier 2, Stafford Red finished ahead of Reimer to secure the first place trophy.

Divisional Results (Team MVP in brackets)

Grade 8 Boys Tier 1

Clayburn Blue (Braeden Tuchscherer)

Yorkson Blue (Donovan McKenzie)

DW Poppy (Tyler Pederson)

Fraser Black (Felix Brisson)

Abby (Vince Cheriex)

Maple Ridge (Ryan Waterman)

Stafford Black (Andrew Fitzgerald)

Howe Blue (Omrau Dhadda)

Grade 8 Boys Tier 2

Stafford Red (Louise Villamin)

Reimer (Augustine Suarez)

Yorkson White (Elliott Diaz)

Howe White (Gursewak Sangha)

Fraser Red (Mason Rozell)

Clayburn White (Devin Allison)

Fraser Gold (Thomas Dohms)

Chilliwack (Paul David)

Grade 8 Girls Tier 1

Fraser Black (Lana Dueck/Sophia Germaine)

Clayburn Blue (Macy Kitt)

Abby Black (Samantha Fiskar)

Reimer (Amy Luu)

Yorkson Blue (Jasmine Sjothun)

Maple Ridge Red (Sara Cathcart)

Stafford Black (Taylor Chernos)

Howe Blue (Pavneet Brar)

Grade 8 Girls Tier 2

Stafford Red (Asia Thornquist)

Yorkson White (Aliah Molanzo)

Maple Ridge White (Savannah Klynsoon)

Clayburn White (Megan Klassen)

Howe White (Emily Michelle)

Fraser Red (Sadie Phonsavathdy)

Abby Red (Jasnoor Dhillon)

Misfits (Calleigh Woodruff – Maple Ridge)

Grade 7 Boys

Clayburn (Erik Levings)

Fraser Red (Nylan Roberts)

Fraser Black (Anthony Brady)

Misfits (Elliott Murray-Barker – Fraser)

Grade 7 Girls

Fraser Black (Mylie Macey)

Chilliwack (Emma Weisbrod)

Clayburn (Lanae Davenport)

Yorkson Creek (Mackenzie Gregory)

Fastest Runners

Grade 8 Boys – Donovan McKenzie (Yorkson)

Grade 8 Girls – Aliyah Adomi (Maple Ridge)

Grade 7 Boys – Mitchell Hohmeier (Fraser)

Grade 7 Girls – Kylie Roberts (Chilliwack)

Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News