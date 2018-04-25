SLIDESHOW: Gators welcome Royals to Langley

The Walnut Grove Gators hosted the Queen Elizabeth Royals in senior boys rugby action on April 24.
The Gators won the match by a final score of 38-19.
sports@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Photos of the senior boys rugby match between Walnut Grove and Queen Elizabeth
The Walnut Grove Gators hosted the Queen Elizabeth Royals in senior boys rugby action on April 24.
The Gators won the match by a final score of 38-19.
sports@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories
Bulldogs Boxing Hit 2 Fit charity boxing event enters round 2
Langley wins 2018 home debut at McLeod Athletic Park
A look at the season with Coach Stuart
Jesse and Reece were podium regulars in high-level regional, national and international events.
Cowichan beats United to advance in provincials
Annual open house had participants young and old