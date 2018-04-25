Walnut Grove v Queen Elizabeth, senior boys rugby at WGSS, April 24

SLIDESHOW: Gators welcome Royals to Langley

Photos of the senior boys rugby match between Walnut Grove and Queen Elizabeth

The Walnut Grove Gators hosted the Queen Elizabeth Royals in senior boys rugby action on April 24.

The Gators won the match by a final score of 38-19.

sports@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna United/Junior Heat youth soccer results
Next story
Black Jack set to break new ground at biathlon area

Just Posted

Spill at Victoria airport prompts emergency response

 

SLIDESHOW: Gators welcome Royals to Langley

 

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

 

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

 

Most Read