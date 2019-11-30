SLIDESHOW: Big Ticket basketball tournament finals at Abbotsford Senior

The Big Ticket basketball tournament finals took place on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at Abbotsford Senior.
The tournament featured 64 high school teams and the best four teams from each division competed in the finals.
Photos by John Morrow:
Photos by John Morrow
The Big Ticket basketball tournament finals took place on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at Abbotsford Senior.
The tournament featured 64 high school teams and the best four teams from each division competed in the finals.
Photos by John Morrow:
It's been a cold week in the lakecity but it looks like things will be warming up this weekend
The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week
Internationally popular comic brings his Age of Fools tour to the city Dec. 5-6
Renowned Surrey neuroscientist Dr. Ryan D'Arcy among speakers for 2020 event
"Oh, the humanity!"-Radio station reporter Herbert Morrison.
Yes, it's one of the onstage series, but it's on Sunday, Dec. 1 instead of Monday as usual
The Knights outshot the Steam 16-2 in the third period en route to a victory