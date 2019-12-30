SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford Judo Club hosts Winter Camp

Over 100 participants come to town for provincial training camp

The Abbotsford Judo Club hosts its Winter Camp over the weekend. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Judo Club hosted a four-day winter camp over the weekend, with over 130 participants coming to town.

Approximately 20 provincial and national level coaches trained those attending the camp.

Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News