Chilliwack's Satjit Uppal fought in one of nine bouts Saturday night at the Landing Sports Centre

Josh Chow (blue gloves) goes up against Vicente Mabanta (red gloves) during Rise Fighting Championship Five at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

For the second time this year a mixed martial arts (MMA) event was held in municipal-owned facility in Chilliwack.

Rise Fighting Championship Five took place Saturday night at the Landing Sports Centre.

The first fight of the night was the only one featuring a Chilliwack fighter — Satjit Uppal. He went up against Jason Bakes but Uppal lost the bout.

Facebook Live video:

