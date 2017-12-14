Sky volleyball gala at Wings

The SKY Volleyball Club has a new partnership to help senior players attend the national playdowns

The SKY Volleyball Club has announced a new partnership to help its senior players attend the Volleyball Canada National Championships.

Wings Tap & Grill will be hosting a gala fundraiser on April 5, 2018. The Event will consist of a buffet dinner, silent auction and guest motivational speaker.

Each year, Volleyball Canada hosts a nationwide tournament for girls and boys club volleyball. It’s a chance to play teams from all across the country and to enjoy three days of great competition and camaraderie.

“As you can imagine, taking a team to such an event is filled with so many benefits,” said Sky Volleyball president Troy Lorenson. “But it does come at a significant cost. Having Wings commit to holding this fundraising event will assist with those costs and make it easier for more players to participate in Club Volleyball.”

For three years, Wings has hosted a similar event to assist one of SKY’s teams to attend the nationals which are held in a different city each year. This year, Wings and SKY will be working together and creating a newly-conceived, larger event. The funds raised will assist all of SKY’s 16U, 17U and 18U teams in attending the May tournament in Edmonton.

“The benefits volleyball has given my daughter have been so significant; I wanted to make sure we did what we could to benefit as many children in Vernon as possible,” said Sherman Dahl, president of Wings Tap and Grill. “We are excited to secure this long-term commitment to the players of SKY Volleyball Club.”

Contact paulaharned@hotmail.com for more information.