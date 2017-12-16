Penticton's Brayden Kuroda races down the moguls course at Apex Mountain Resort. The member of the BC Freestyle moguls team is among the 70 skiers taking part in the weekend Toyo Canadian Selections Canada Cup event.

Skiers in the groove at Apex

Competitors in full swing at Canadian Selections this weekend.

Conditions were fast and hard on course on Kritsi’s Run the first day of the Toyo Canadian Selections moguls event on day one of the weekend event at Apex Mountain Resort Saturday.

BC skiers doing well

According to Josh Kober, head coach of the BC Freestyle Ski team moguls team his athletes, including a number of Penticton and Okanagan skiers, turned in a solid performance halfway through the day.

“The girls have already competed and we have two girls in the final,” he said during a break in the action on the hill.

Kober is no stranger to the slopes at Apex have skied there numerous times during his competitive career.

From the top

The event will continue for the better part of Sunday for the 70 skiers from Canada and Japan who are hoping to qualify for the nationals and Noram events later in the season.

Also competing is the Apex Freestyle team.

