Ski racing season comes to an end

Golden Kicking Horse Alpine Team (GKHAT) senior athletes wrapped up their final race of the season on April 7 and 8 with some great runs, and a lot of smiles.

Eight U10 to U14 athletes participated in the Teck Kootenay Zone Finals hosted by the Lake Louise Black Dogs. Out of a competitive field of more than 100 athletes, GKHAT athletes represented Golden well with some top 10 finishes, athlete personal bests, and great team spirit.

In Saturday’s GS courses, AJ Laurell finished second in his two races, and Tyler Burns placed third and fourth with the U10’s. In the U12 division, Saumya Kumar finished fourth and third in two races, while Mia Cholo finished 15th in her best race. Kyle Blanchard brought home 10th and fourth place finishes, and Leif Moller had a top 15 result.

In U14, Sam Glasier finished the day with 15th and 11th place.

Sunday’s slalom races were technically challenging, but the GKHAT athletes brought their game. Saumya Kumar took fourth place in her first race; Kyle Blanchard finished with an eighth and sixth for the day; Tarik VanWieren finished his day in 14th place. Sam Glasier, the lone U14, wrapped up her year with her season best, fourth and third place finishes.