Skaters to vie for flatland supremacy in Comox Valley

Kickflips, heelflips, ollie impossibles, pop shoves, hardflips and maybe even a laser flip or two.

On Saturday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., JumpCamp presents an epic skateboard battle to crown the flatland King and Queen of the Comox Valley.

SKATE, a.k.a Game of Skate, is a head-to-head skateboarding game using rules based upon the H.O.R.S.E. game played by basketball players. One player starts by doing a particular skateboarding trick of their choice. If the trick is not landed, another player attempts to set a trick. Once a trick has been set (landed), the other player must respond by doing the same trick in their first try. If they make it, the game continues. If they miss it, they get a letter, starting with S, and so on, until they have missed five tricks, spelling SKATE and they are out.

The contest will take place on the outdoor stage beside the parking lot in Lewis Park. it is open to girls and boys of all ages and abilities.

The registration fee is $5. There will be a 13-and-under and 14-and-older category.

There will also be prizes and snacks from sponsors Volcom, SushiSnax, Onethirtythree, Airhouse, Sandbox, Reharmonization, Blue Toque, Epic Board Skins and RK Designs.

So get your board out and start fine tuning your flatland tricks for combat in the first Game of Skate that will no doubt be an annual event in the Comox Valley.

Spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer on their favourite skaters vying for skateboard supremacy and glory.