Skaters take top marks at Super Series Final; Pond to Podium provincial champion crowned

Greg Sabatino photosThe Williams Lake Skating Club’s Ryanne Jones (back from left), Kolbi Seterengen, Reagan West, Georgia Jacobson, Julia Bowman, Sydney Mason (front from left), Bailey Jones, Emma Herrling, Ella Kruus, Camdyn Cochran and Emma Penner (missing from photo) recently returned form the Super Series Final in Kelowna.

The Williams Lake Skating Club proved it’s among the best in the province earlier this month at the Super Series Final in Kelowna.

Competing among B.C.’s top skaters, and in the club’s final competitive meet of the season, WLSC members skated to multiple top-five finishes.

WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said she was blown away by how well lakecity skaters showed provincially.

“We had a fantastic weekend of skating to wrap up our competitive season,” Macnair said.

“I am very proud of all my girls and their performances.”

Macnair said particularly of note is the fact WLSC skaters train less than seven months of the year and competed against skaters from other centres who have ice time year round.

WLSC results from the Super Series Final, held March 2-3, are as follows:

• Introductory Interpretive – Bailey Jones – Bronze Assessment

• Silver Interpretive Group 1 – Kolbi Sterner – 7th, Georgia Jacobson – 11th

• Silver Interpretive Group 2 – Ryanne Jones – 11th

• Star 2 – Emma Herrling – Bronze Assessment

• Star 3 – Camdyn Cochran – Silver Assessment, Sydney Mason – Silver Assessment, Ella Kruus – Silver Assessment, Bailey Jones – Silver Assessment

• Star 4 – Julia Bowman – 2nd

• Star 5 – Ryanne Jones – 9th, Georgia Jacobson – 22nd

• Star 6 – Reagan West – 1st, Kolbi Seterengen – 3rd, Emma Penner – 11th

• Star 7 – Reagan West – 3rd, Kolbi Seterengen – 4th, Emma Penner – 6th

At the Super Series, awards were also given out for the Pond to Podium Super Series overall provincial champions.

“This is a combined total of their top three scores over the year,” Macnair said.

“Skaters from Star 5 and up categories are eligible for these provincial awards.”

In Star 5 Ryanne Jones placed seventh overall out of 108 girls in the province.

In Star 6, Reagan West took first place to be crowned the provincial Pond to Podium champion of the year.

Kolbi Seterengen, also in Star 6, finished sixth, while Emma Penner placed 13th overall in a field of 102 skaters province-wide.

Seterengen, 12, who has been skating competitively for the past six seasons, said she was particularly impressed with her skates at the Super Series Final.

“I landed my double lutz, and I’d only done that once before at (our) showcase,” Seterengen said. “This was the only time I’d done it with people watching.”

She also noted she achieved her best score, a 23.83, in her Star 6 free skate.

“I’ve been working hard all year and it paid off,” she said. “It was satisfying to land that (double lutz).”

As for West, 13, throughout the competitive season she competed in five Star 6 competitions and captured gold, impressively, every time.

She said winning a provincial title was the icing on the cake to a great season.

“It was really stressful, and exciting,” she said.

“And it ended up being very close (for who would win). The girl who skated before me, she was second all year, then got a score to pass me and I had to skate well to pass her again for the award.”

In her Star 6 free skate, West scored a 25.09 — a very high score for her, she said.

And with four more years ahead of her with the WLSC, West said she hopes to continue to improve and to represent Williams Lake at the provincial level.

“It was just really stressful and really exciting when I won,” she said. “I was really relieved, and all my hard work was worth it.”

West has been a competitive skater for the past seven years, and is currently in her fourth season with the WLSC after moving to the lakecity from Hinton, Alta.

“This skating club is awesome and Williams Lake, overall, is great,” she said.

sports@wltribune.com