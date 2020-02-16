Skaters show solid form in Salmon Arm as Super Series Finals approaches

From March 6-8, roughly 15 skaters with the WLSC will compete at the provincial Super Series Finals

Williams Lake Skating Club members Bailey Jones (back from left), Emma Penner, Reagan West, Kolbi Seterengen, Julia Bowman, Sydney Mason (front from left), Ivy Matieshen and Camdyn Cochran all posted impressive results this past weekend at the Okanagan Regional Championships in Salmon Arm. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With its year-end provincial competition coming up next month, eight members of the Williams Lake Skating Club showed they’re among the best in the province this past weekend at the Okanagan Regional Championships.

Ivy Matieshen, Sydney Mason, Camdyn Cochran, Bailey Jones, Emma Penner, Reagan West, Kolbi Seterengen and Julia Bowman travelled to Salmon Arm for the event, competing in each of their respective categories in short and long programs, plus some artistic and elements events, as well.

From March 6-8, roughly 15 skaters with the WLSC will travel to Kelowna’s Capital News Centre to compete at the provincial Super Series Finals.

WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said based on this past weekend’s performances from the Okanagan Regionals, and results at their previous meet, the Cariboo North Central Regionals, her skaters are ready.

“I think we’ll have some good results at Super Series,” Macnair said. “We’re going to be peaking and having our absolutely best performances, which is what they’ve been working toward all year.”

At the Okanagan Regional Championships, Williams Lake Skating Club results were as follows:

• Ivy Matieshen: silver in Star 2

• Camdyn Cochran: fourth in Star 4 Under 13 group one

• Sydney Mason: seventh in Star 4 Under 13 group two

• Bailey Jones: bronze medal in Star 4 13 and Over and first place in Star 4 Elements

• Julia Bowman: third place in Star 5 13 and Over and first place in Star 5 Elements

• Emma Penner: second place in Star 6, third place in Star 7 and second place in Open Elements

• Kolbi Seterengen: first place in Star 6, first place in Star 7 and fourth place in Open Elements

• Reagan West: first place in Star 8, fourth place in Star 9 and first place in Open Elements

Julia, 14, said she felt most things went well during her skates at the Okanagan Regionals.

“I was proud of my skates, and thought my axels were good,” she said.

“Now I’m just getting ready for the next competition to improve on the mistakes I made (in Salmon Arm) for Kelowna.”

Sydney, 10, said the highlight of the meet for her was landing one of her axels in competition.

“I had a good skate but I guess the judges did not think so,” she joked.

“I was pretty happy with how I did and moving up a level (against almost 13 year olds) has been a good test.”

Camdyn, 11, also in Star 4 Under 13 but competing in a different group than Sydney, said she was also happy with her work, overall.

“I thought my camel sit was the best because I’ve had a hard time doing that in competition this year,” Camdyn said.

“Coming up for Kelowna my goal is to land an axel, but the highlight for me this year so far has been this [most recent] competition because I got fourth.”

