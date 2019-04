Skaters finish year at VISI in Parksville

The Duncan Skating Club sent 30 athletes to the Vancouver Island Skate International in Parksville earlier this month. (Submitted)

Skaters from the Duncan Skating Club marked the end of the season at the Vancouver Island Skate International held in Parksville on April 5-7.

The club had 30 skaters entered in 33 events, and they came away with some impressive results, including a second-place finish for Hailey Cerrer in Star 5 Girls 13 & over Group 2, and a third for Peyton Kong in Star 6 Women Group 2, while Kiera Klymchuk was second in Bronze Interpretive Group 2.

Also competing in Star 6 Women Group 2 were Ryley MacDonald, who placed ninth, and DelRae Olson, who finished 12th.

Joining Klymchuk in Bronze Interpretive Group 2 were Olson in sixth, MacDonald in seventh, and Sophia Ryan in 13th.

Klymchuk additionally finished 10th in Star 5 Girls 13 & over Group 1.

Other results:

Star 1 Boys: Evencio Jimenez – Bronze

Star 1 Girls Group 1: Aolani Jimenez – Bronze, Grace Work – Bronze,

Hadley Leidenius: Bronze

Star 1 Girls Group 2: Isis Waters – Merit

Star 1 Girls Group 3: Kylyn Wetzel-Eden – Bronze

Star 1 Girls Group 4: Darwin Clark – Bronze, Layla Kocurek – Merit

Star 1 Girls Group 5: Sydnee Poznecov – Bronze

Star 1 Girls Group 6: Jamie Mann – Bronze

Star 1 Girls Group 8: Addison Vanoostrom – Silver

Star 2 Girls Group 6: Chinta Carnochan – Bronze

Star 2 Girls Group 8: Ella Thornley – Bronze

Star 2 Girls Group 9: Crystal Work – Bronze

Star 2 Girls Group 10: Annette Blumel – Merit

Star 2 Girls Group 11: Alison Elzinga – Bronze, Kyra Best – Bronze, Lisa Kusz – Bronze

Star 3 Boys: Aidan Wetzel-Eden – Silver

Star 3 Girls Group 5: Raleigh Rodney – Bronze

Star 3 Girls Group 6: Lyla de Leeuw – Silver

Star 3 Girls Group 12: Leva Schneider – Bronze

Star 4 Girls under 13 Group 2: Anika Olson – 8th

Silver Interpretive Women: Haley Dragicevich – 8th