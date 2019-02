It was a successful weekend of skating for members of the Williams Lake Skating Club Feb. 15-17 in Penticton at the 2019 Okanagan Region Championships.

Williams Lake Skating Club figure skaters Ryanne Jones (from left), Kolbi Seterengen, Emma Penner, Reagan West, Emma Herrling, Julia Bowman and Bailey Jones brought home top results and scores from the Okanagan Region Championships held Feb. 15-17 in Penticton. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It was a successful weekend of skating for members of the Williams Lake Skating Club Feb. 15-17 in Penticton at the 2019 Okanagan Region Championships.

“I’m proud of all the girls’ performances,” said WLSC coach Joanne Macnair.

“Our four region title winners from the Cariboo North Central region also took first place in their respective categories at the Okanagan Regionals.”

Julia Bowman (Star 4), Ryanne Jones (Star 5) and Reagan West (Star 6 and Star 7) achieved the feat, improving on their already extremely successful seasons to date.

READ MORE: Skating club glides home from Autumn Leaves

Jones, who is slated to graduate this year and is in her final season with the club, said she felt she skated really well.

“It was one of my best performances in the Star 5 event and in elements,” she said.

“This was my first time doing my new program in silver interpretive and I felt I did really well.”

Of her final year of skating with her clubmates, Jones — who started skating with the WLSC when she was in Grade 7 — said she’s enjoyed every moment.

“The friendships I’ve made are all great,” she said. “That’s the best part. If I wasn’t friends with the skaters I definitely wouldn’t enjoy it as much, and just knowing all my hard work has paid off at competitions is nice.”

Bowman, 13, also said she had one of her best meets ever in Penticton.

READ MORE: Skaters bring home medals, personal bests, from CNC Regionals

“The past two meets have been my best ones,” Bowman said.

“I think I’ve improved a lot this year, and I’m moving up to Star 5 next season.

“I’m excited and enjoying all of it.”

Complete results from the lakecity club are as follows:

Silver Interpretive

• Ryanne Jones – fourth

• Kolbi Seterengen – seventh

Star 2

• Emma Herrling – bronze assessment

Star 3

• Bailey Jones – gold assessment

Star 4

• Julia Bowman – first place

Star 5

• Ryanne Jones – first place

Star 6

• Reagan West – first place

• Kolbi Seterengen – second place

• Emma Penner – eighth place

Star 7

• Reagan West – first place

• Emma Penner – second place

• Kolbi Seterengen – seventh place

Star 3 Elements

• Bailey Jones – bronze assessment

Star 4 Elements

• Julia Bowman – third place

Star 5 Elements

• Ryanne Jones – first place

Star 6 Elements

• Emma Penner – first place

Open Elements

• Kolbi Seterengen – third place

• Reagan West – fifth place

Next up for the WLSC is its final competition of the season — the Super Series Final in Kelowna March 1-3.

If anyone is interested in following the girls, it will be live streamed on Skating in B.C. website at www.skatinginbc.com beginning Friday morning, March 1.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter