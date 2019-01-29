Skaters bring home medals, personal bests, from CNC Regionals

From Williams Lake, three were crowned regional champions in four divisions

Greg Sabatino photoWilliams Lake Skating Club skaters Ella Kruus (back from left), Faith Ritchot, Georgia Jacobson, Kolbi Seterengen, Ryanne Jones, Sydney Mason (middle from left), Kaelin MacKinnon, Camdyn Cochran, Emma Penner (front from left), Bailey Jones, Julia Bowman and Reagan West were in fine form representing Williams Lake Jan. 19-20 in Quesnel at the CNC Regional Championships.

Months of training, hard work and dedication paid off for members of the Williams Lake Skating Club recently at the CNC Regional Championships.

Twelve of the club’s competitive skaters: Kaeilin MacKinnon, Sydney Mason, Camdyn Cochran, Ella Kruus, Bailey Jones, Julia Bowman, Faith Ritchot, Ryanne Jones, Georgia Jacobson, Reagan West, Kolbi Seterengen and Emma Penner made the trek north to Quesnel for the annual event, where skaters are put through the paces in front of judges performing their routines, and being assessed on individual skills.

From Williams Lake, three were crowned regional champions in four divisions as Julia Bowman finished first at the Star 4, 13 and under level, Ryanne Jones was first in the Star 5 13 and over division and Reagan West placed first in the Star 6 and 7 categories.

For WLSC skater Kaeilin MacKinnon, 8, the CNC Regional Championships marked her very first competitive event.

MacKinnon began training competitively with the WLSC last year, and just moved up to the intermediate level in the fall.

“It was a lot of fun,” MacKinnon said. “There was some pressure, and I was nervous, but I liked how I did and really how I did all my jumps.”

In particular, she said her one-foot spin was a highlight.

“I’ve been working on that skill since I started, so that was nice,” she said.

“I just think I’ve improved my skating so much this year.”

WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said she was pleased with everyone’s skates at regionals.

“It was a great weekend for our skaters and our club,” she said. “Great performances and many personal best scores.”

The team is now preparing for its final two competition of the year – the Penticton Okanagan Region Championships Feb. 15-17 and the Super Series Star Skate Final March 1-3 in Kelowna.

“At Super Series you skate to win, but you also skate for (season) champion,” Macnair said. “Basically, they track your points all year long and at the end they award a Super Series champion.

“We’re working hard in preparation for Okanagan Regionals Feb. 15-17 In Penticton, followed by Super Series Star Skate Final March 1-3 in Kelowna.”

Results from the CNC Regional Championships are as follows:

• Kaeilin MacKinnon – Star 1 – silver assessment

• Sydney Mason – Star 3 – silver assessment

• Camdyn Cochran – Star 3 – silver assessment

• Ella Kruus – Star 3 – bronze assessment

• Bailey Jones – Star 3 – silver assessment

• Julia Bowman – Star 3 – silver assessment

• Faith Ritchot – Star 4 under 13 – seventh place

Star 5 Over 13

• Ryanne Jones – first place

• Georgia Jacobson – 10th place

Star 6

• Reagan West – first place

• Kolbi Seterengen – fourth place

• Emma Penner – eighth place

Star 7

• Reagan West – first place

• Emma Penner – sixth place

• Kolbi Seterengen – 10th place

Intro Interpretive

• Faith Ritchot – bronze assessment

Bronze Interpretive

• Bailey Jones – 10th place

Silver Interpretive Group 1

• Kolbi Seterengen – second place

• Emma Penner – fourth place

• Reagan West – ninth place

Silver Interpretive Group 2

• Georgia Jacobson – 10th place

Star 3 Elements

• Sydney Mason – bronze assessment

• Bailey Jones – silver assessment

Star 4 Elements

• Julia Bowman – second place

Star 5 Elements

• Ryanne Jones – sixth place

Star 6 Elements

• Emma Penner – third place

Star 7/8 Elements

• Reagan West – first place

• Kolbi Seterengen – second place

