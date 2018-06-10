Skateboard and BMX Jam in the works for Canada Day in Williams Lake

After a series of violent incidents in Boitanio Park, Anthony wanted to help make a change

A Canada Day Skateboard and BMX Jam is being organized as part of the Canada Day festivities in Boitanio Park by lakecity hip-hop artist Travis Anthony (right), aka Young Catalyst. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Coming on the heels of multiple successful events, lakecity hip hop artist and skateboarder Travis Anthony (Young Catalyst) is in the midst of organizing another Canada Day Skateboard and BMX Jam in Boitanio Park.

Two years ago, after a series of violent incidents took place in Boitanio Park, Anthony began focusing his efforts to try to attract more positive attention to the park.

“This movement is aimed to deal with problems in the park and youth at risk,” he told the Tribune.

He then hosted a successful Stop the Violence Peace Rally, BMX and Skateboard Jam in March of 2016, and decided to keep the momentum rolling with the first Canada Day event later that summer.

“We’re trying to build a positive outlet for kids there,” he said. “We just wanted to do it up big to show we’re on board for change in our city.”

Following the second annual event in 2017, Anthony hopes to keep the ball rolling this summer with the biggest event to date.

Currently in the midst of canvasing for sponsors, he expects everyone participating should skate away with some sort of prize.

“[We’ve secured] the sound system, gained approved insurance, received a letter of recommendation to apply for company sponsorship and [have a] major list of companies and businesses we are set to meet with throughout the week. [It’s] been excellent and we’re just getting started,” he said.

Anthony said if anyone is wanting to become an independent sponsor or volunteer for the 2018 Williams Lake Skateboard and BMX Jam they can contact him via Facebook Messenger, or e-mail him at youngcatalystmusic@gmail.com.