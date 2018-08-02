Skate Canada honours Trafalgar student

Trafalgar student Makayla Pickering (centre) was honoured by Skate Canada for her volunteer work. She’s seen here with Olympians Karkyn Austman (left) and Kevin Reynolds. Photo submitted

Submitted

Makayla Pickering of the Nelson Figure Skating Club was recently honoured with the prestigious Skate Canada Program Assistant of the Year Award for BC/Yukon.

Her award was presented in Vancouver by BC skaters Austman (2018 Pyeongchang Olympian) and Kevin Reynolds (2014 Sochi silver medallist).

Pickering, who is entering Grade 8 at Trafalgar Middle School, has been a dedicated volunteer for four years.

The award is to recognize dedicated and passionate program assistants who continuously share Skate Canada’s vision with all participants of the program. This award is presented to individuals who are not only great assets to the coaching team on the ice, but who also show their commitment off the ice by providing support and assistance to the club and its registrants.

The criteria includes assisting skaters, coaches and executive with programming as well as being an excellent role model and having a commitment to figure skating.

This is the first time that a skater in the region has won this award.

Prior to winning the award in Vancouver, Pickering received the Nelson Figure Skating Club Volunteer award as well as the Program Assistant award for the region.