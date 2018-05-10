Sizzling second round 68 helps Baek rally for victory

Chaewon Baek takes top spot in her division as MJT makes stop at Langley's Pagoda Ridge

Riley Geiger of Langley tees off during the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour at Pagoda Ridge Saturday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Trailing by four strokes after 18 holes, Langley’s Chaewon Baek came roaring back to fire a second-round 68 to win the U15 girls division over the weekend.

Baek was competing at the MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic held at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course on May 5 and 6.

The 14-year-old shot a 73 on Saturday and was four back of top spot before she fired a four-under par 68 to win by one stroke over Richmond’s Tina Jiang.

She cited her familiarity with the course — this was the third straight playing the tournament at Pagoda Ridge — as a factor in her comeback victory.

Baek’s victory also short-listed her for the a spot in the field for the junior world golf championship this summer.

More than 90 golfers in seven different age groups teed off at the two-day event.

Another Langley golfer, Erin Lee was ninth while Sueah Park was 13th in the U15 girls division.

Three other Langley golfers — Andy Kim (junior boys), Danny Im (bantam boys) and Kurtis Trowell (juvenile boys) also came fourth in their respective categories.

And also in that latter category, Riley Geiger was ninth and Ryan You was 10th.

