Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

The Cowichan Piggies thought they had faced a gigantic opposing team when they hosted the Surrey Beavers a couple of weeks ago.

They got a surprise last weekend when they travelled to the Mainland to face Bayside, the Piggies’ first trip off the Island in three or four years.

“They were another super big side,” Cowichan coach Andrew Wright said. “Bigger than Surrey. All of their boys were bigger than our biggest player.”

Size was a factor in the game before the players even took to the pitch.

“Everyone got it in their head that these guys were bigger and better, and the game was lost from that point on.”

Bayside won the First Division match 84-0.

“The boys were feeling pretty rough,” Wright admitted. “The boys got a laugh out of it later, but definitely on the day it was pretty grim out there.”

It wasn’t all bad.

“We strung some things together and had moments of good, positive rugby,” Wright said.

The team will continue to find the positives from their last couple of losses to bigger, more experience sides and work on what they need to fix as they head into a Times Cup match in Victoria this weekend against the UVic Norsemen, who should be closer to the Piggies in age and size.

“It will be a bit of a break from some of these bigger sides,” Wright said.