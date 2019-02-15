Six Royals prospects to participate in 2019 Canada Winter Games

Three of the players are representing Team BC

The Victoria Royals have announced that prospects Nolan Bentham, Matthew Hodson, Trentyn Crane, Cage Newans, Keegan Maddocks and Roux Bazin are embarking to Red Deer for the upcoming Canada Winter Games, running Feb. 15 to March 3.

Team BC players include:

Nolan Bentham

The Victoria native plays for Yale Hockey Academy Midget Prep Team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Benthan recorded seven goals and 11 assists.

The 1.83 m tall, 185-pound defenceman was selected by the Royals in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Cage Newans

The North Island Silvertips BC Major Midget Hockey League player is a native of Qualicum Beach. Newans scored a team-high 21 goals to go with his nine assists.

Keegan Maddocks

The goaltender is a Langley native who played 16 games for Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15’s of the CSSHL, where he earned a 14-2-0 record, averaging 1.97 goals against for a .928 save percentage and three shutouts. He ranks first in goals against average for his league and is tied for first in shutouts.

Other Royals prospects headed to the Games include Matthew Hodson (Team Saskatchewan), Trentyn Crane (Team Manitoba) and Roux Bazin (Team Manitoba)

Male hockey players must be under 16 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2018 to qualify for the 2019 Winter Games, according to the Canada Games Council.

Events are being live streamed on sportscanada.tv.

