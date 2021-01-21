Six Nelson sports groups included in provincial grant

The Local Sports Relief Fund is meant to offset pandemic-related expenses

The Nelson and District Community Complex ice has mostly been empty this season with the Nelson Leafs’ season on hold due to the pandemic. File photo

Six Nelson sports organizations are receiving financial relief from the provincial government meant to offset losses related to the pandemic.

The Nelson Curling Club, Nelson Leafs, Nelson Neptunes, Nelson Skating Club, Nelson Soccer Association and Glacier Gymnastics are among the 28 groups in the Kootenays to be included in the province’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said in a statement Thursday that the government hasn’t forgotten local sports organizations.

“Many local sport organizations are experiencing severe monetary setbacks due to the pandemic,” said Anderson. “This funding will be instrumental in helping organizations regain financial footing so they can continue to offer opportunities for physical activity, fun and teamwork for everyone.”

The Salmo Valley Curling and Rink Association, as well as Whitewater’s WH2O Racers Society, are also included in the grant, which provides up to $7,500 for eligible groups.

Like everywhere else in B.C., Nelson sports organizations have been hampered by COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Nelson Leafs, for example, haven’t played a regular season game since November, while the Nelson Soccer Association has been restricted to running individual drill sessions for players.

The fund, which is shared by 288 organizations across B.C., covers administration and operational costs.

