Nelson Reflections athletes Ashley and Brooke Sonnichsen will compete in a national synchro competition later this month. Photo submitted

The Nelson Reflections will have a pair of athletes competing on the national stage later this month.

Ashley and Brooke Sonnichsen have qualified for the Canadian Espoir Championships, which run May 29 to June 3 in Surrey.

The sisters’ first-place performance in 11-to-12 year old duet at a regional event last month helped secure them a berth to the championships.

The pair will also be part of the Reflections team representing the Interior region at provincials, May 11 to 13 in Victoria.