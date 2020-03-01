Silvertips down Rockets 4-1

The Rockets can clinch a playoff spot on Friday, Mar. 6. when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Kelowna Rockets were outmatched by the Everett Silvertips, losing 4-1 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA on Saturday night.

The Rockets came into the game exhausted, having played six games in nine nights.

Kelowna opened the scoring with a goal from Jonas Peterek, but the Silvertips responded quickly with a tally from Bryce Kinopp 39 seconds later.

Tied at one apiece heading into the second, Jackson Berezowski and Ethan Regnier put the Silvertips in the lead with goals 1:28 apart with three minutes left in the period. The Rockets then called a well-needed timeout and Cole Schwebius replaced Roman Basran between the pipes.

Reigner then added another to put the Silvertips up 4-1 with under 30 seconds remaining in the game.

While the Rockets lost their penalty kill was a bright spot in the game, going perfect on the night. Unfortunately, Kelowna’s powerplay went 0-for-one.

Basran turned away 19 of 22 shots faced, while Shwebius stopped 27 of 28 shots on goal. Everett heavily outshot Kelowna 50 to 13.

Dillon Hamaliuk skated in the warm-up but did not play in the game. Hamaliuk, Nolan Foote, Sean Comrie, Liam Kindree, and Michael Farren were the Rockets scratches.

The Rockets can clinch a playoff spot if they win any fashion on Friday night when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds for their final meeting of the season.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

