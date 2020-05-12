SilverStar makes up for lost COVID-19 ski time

Passholder Promise offered to those whose season was cut short due after the mountain closed early

There's still plenty of snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and with coronavirus concerns, plans for a June 19 bike park opening are up in the air. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

SilverStar Mountain Resort is passing on some savings to those whose season was cut short from COVID-19.

As a thank you to loyal passholders, and in response to the impact COVID-19 had, the resort is issuing 2019/20 season passholders, and POW passholders with unused days, a voucher for use toward any 2020/21 season or POW pass product. The voucher value is based on the type of product purchased for the 2019/20 season and will be good through the 2020/21 season so that you can apply it when you are ready. The vouchers range from $45 to $135.

SilverStar’s Passholder Promise includes a price freeze from last year’s costs and early bird pricing for the upcoming season. Refunds are also available for 2020/21 winter passes, until Dec. 1, 2020. Passes go on sale May 19 and include an enhanced reciprocal offer of two free days of skiing at Sun Peaks, Apex, and new this year, Whitewater. Pow pass holders who did not use all their days will also receive vouchers. More information on these vouchers will be released in early June.

“We are extremely appreciative of our guests, our staff and our community and we are pleased that we can extend our thanks through the actions we’re taking, and will continue to take, in support of them during this extraordinary time,” said Ken Derpak, general manager SilverStar. “We’re delighted we can offer vouchers to season and multi-day pass holders in addition to the reimbursements we’ve already issued for lodging, and activities, as well as our engagement with local and provincial organizations as a good community steward, and our support to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.”

Following the March 17 season closure, SilverStar has taken several actions in support of its staff, guests and community. These actions have included supporting staff and guests to safely return home, winding down critical on-mountain operations, transitioning staff to work from home and safely social distance.

For more information about how 19/20 passholders can redeem their voucher for a 2020/21 season pass or Pow Pass, visit https://www.skisilverstar.com/2019-20-season-and-multi-day-passholder-covid-19-voucher-information/.

SilverStar is still planning to open this summer using the guidelines set out by the government and health experts.

“We are looking forward to warmer weather and to seeing our community being able to return to the active, adventure lifestyle we love so much,” the resort said on its Facebook page.

