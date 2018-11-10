Silverbacks winning streak ended by Penticton Vees

Silverbacks’ forward Trevor Adams fires off a shot against Penticton Vees’ goalie Adam Scheel during the Feb. 21 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Despite a strong start against the Penticton Vees in the opening period, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks would slowly get their defences chipped away and take a 4-2 loss.

In the first, Salmon Arm dominated the scoring chances, taking 12 shots to the Vees’ three. No goals made it into either net in the first, however, sending the teams into the second without any definitive advantage.

Penticton’s James Miller opened the scoring halfway through the second on a power-play, inching out a lead that would be matched by the end of the period. Nick Unruh, 18 minutes into the second, Noah Wakeford made a pass to Nick Unruh from behind the net, setting Unruh up for a goal to tie the game.

Heading into the third at a 1-1 stalemate, the floodgates opened and the goals started rolling in. Ryan Sandelin of the Vees’ would put up a pair of back-to-back points for Penticton before the halfway mark, sticking the Silverbacks with an uncomfortable two-goal deficit.

Salmon Arm made a reply to Sandelin’s goals at the 13 minute mark, with Aiden Jenner securing his third BCHL goal off the assist from Sam MacBean.

With just a one-goal gap separating the teams, both sides were teetering on the brink of a win. The Vees’ would widen the gap by two with just 30 seconds remaining, however, after Eric Linell got past Silverbacks’ new goaltender Matthew Armitage.

This loss ends the Silverbacks’ recent four-game winning streak, just ahead of a home game against the Vernon Vipers tonight, Nov. 10 at the Shaw Centre.

