SilverBacks take on Vipers tonight

Salmon Arm heads to Vernon Saturday, will try to turn fortunes around against league leaders.

Rhett Kingston of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks carries the puck up the ice as Vernon Viper Chris Jandric checks him during a game at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Dec. 8. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are back in action tonight at 7 p.m. following their holiday break.

They’ll face the league-leading Vernon Vipers in a home-and-home set. Salmon Arm will visit Vernon tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 30 for a 6 p.m. start.

Salmon Arm has lost its last seven games, has been outscored 33-6 during the skid, and is now ranked 14th among the 17 teams in the BCHL.

Silverbacks GM and Head Coach Scott Atkinson announced on Wednesday that the team has traded 19-year-old forward Marcus Mitchell to the Penticton Vees in exchange for defenceman Joseph Leahy who is committed to Cornell University for next fall. Leahy had one goal and 13 points with 30 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Vees this season.

“It is a bitter-sweet day for the Silverbacks organization in that we are announcing that we have traded Marcus Mitchell to the Penticton Vees for defenceman Joe Leahy. We are very sorry to see Marcus leave the program but felt that our team’s most immediate need was to shore up our defence. We wish Marcus nothing but success with his new team. We are very excited about adding a player of Leahy’s calibre to our roster and at six-foot-four, 210 pounds we see him as a top-end defenceman who can contribute in all situations. The fact that he brings a full skill-set and a championship pedigree will be meaningful to our team’s culture.”

Salmon Arm’s last victory was 2-1 in Wenatchee on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Vernon went into the holiday break after a 5-2 win at home over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, Dec. 16.

