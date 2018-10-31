Silverbacks rally past Vipers

It was pretty much a nightmare on ice for the Vernon Vipers Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks supplied the tricks and the Vipers threw in some treats as the Silverbacks pulled out a zany Hallowee’n night 4-3 shootout win before 1,605 fans.

Biggest trickster on the night was Switzerland product Matthew Verboon who spookingly wore No. 13 while forcing overtime with 9.9 seconds left in regulation and then netting the decisive shootout snipe as Salmon Arm improved to 11-7-1-0, tied with the West Kelowna Warriors for second spot in the Interior Division.

The Vipers dipped to 7-5-4-2, moving into a tie with the Wenatchee Wild and Penticton Vees for fourth place.

“I’ve scored three shootout goals,” laughed Verboon, when asked if he had any this season. “I scored on the same goalie (Aidan Porter) with the same move.”

Verboon, who leads the Gorillas with eight goals and 17 points, beat Porter with a wrister, glove side in the penalty shot competition.

Sebastian Streu, who scored in regulation, went first for the Vipers and was stopped by Matt Armitage, who flopped to the ice and smothered the low offering.

Nick Unruh converted for the Silverbacks on a sweet backhander, while Vernon captain Jagger Williamson shot wide after getting a do-over of all things. Officials blew down Williamson’s first attempt as he appeared to lose the puck at the blue line with the Silverbacks’ bench screaming for a whistle. After huddling together, the officials ruled Williamson had not lost forward motion with a trailing puck.

“That was an insane game,” said Williamson. “I thought we played well. Five-on-five, we were the better team and our power play was money. It sucks letting it slip away like that. That’s six valuable points we’ve let go in overtime and shootouts. Having them tie it with nine seconds left, it’s tought, but we’ll learn from this and move forward.”

Trevor Adams, from 12 feet in front of Porter after a nifty pass from behind the net by Verboon, gave the Silverbacks the lead six minutes after the national anthem. Hudson Schandor, who actually had more moves than Jagger on the night, drew the secondary helper.

The Vipers equalized on a power play with 33 seconds left in the opening 20 when d-man Carver Watson took a feed on the half-wall from D Jack Judson, took a few strides and fired his first of the season. The shot appeared to hit a body in front.

Streu put Vernon ahead on a late second-period powerplay, ripping a one-timer from the ringette line on a pass from Williamson.

The Silverbacks pulled Armitage for a sixth attacker with 65 seconds to play in the third stanza and Connor Marritt just missed on a long shot with Armitage on his way to the bench.

Porter made a couple of big saves in tight and got one or two shot blocks from his defencemen as the Silverbacks pressed to level things. Verboon was wide open on the left side and connected on an unassisted tally.

“We had all those chances and we just kept shooting,” said Verboon, on the wild fray. “They were tired so we took advantage of that.”

Jonathon Krahn retrieved a loose puck behind the net, stepped in front and fooled Porter with a rolling shot with 4:55 remaining in regulation.

The Vipers stormed back a few minutes later when defenceman Michael Young tricked Armitage with a low shot from the point after Elan Bar Lev-Wise performed a spin move to keep the puck onside at the Salmon Arm blue line.

Vernon outshot Salmon Arm 39-31.