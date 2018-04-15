Silver lining for Kelowna’s Shepard and Team Canada

Kelowna's Grant Shephard finishes second with Canada in men's basketball at the Commonwealth Games

Grant Shephard, a Kelowna native who plays with the UBC Thunderbirds, won a silver medal with Canada at the Commonwealth Games. Last year in Egypt, he helped Canada to gold at the world U19 championship.-Image: Gothunderbirds.ca

Grant Shephard has won his second international medal in less than a year.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Kelowna product helped Canada to a silver-medal showing Sunday at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The Canadians reached the final against the host Aussies who dominated en route to an 87-47 win and the gold medal.

Shepard finished the Commonwealth Games tournament with 15 points in 51 minutes of play over a six-game span.

Last summer, Shephard, a former player at KSS, won gold with Team Canada at the FIBA world U19 championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Shephard was coming off a solid freshman season with the UBC Thunderbirds, as he was named Canada West rookie of the year.

He also helped the KSS Owls to the B.C. 4A high school boys championship gold in 2016.

