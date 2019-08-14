Sign up for the Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Sunday, Aug. 18 is the Mac Five Challenge presented by Van Isle Ford. Over the many years this event has been going, it has proven to be the most popular Men’s Club tournament of the season.

The format is as follows: it is a two man event. There will be six holes of best net between you and your partner. Six holes will be a scramble and six holes will be alternate shot, Chapman Style—you both drive off each hole, then you hit each others’ drives, than you pick the best one and alternate shots until you have holed out. On the par 3s, you take the best tee shot only and alternate from there. You take one-third of your combined handicap off the total score.

Please sign up in the Pro Shop with your partner no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Be sure to include your handicap. The foursomes will be made up by the Men’s Club.

The cost for this event will be $10 per player, payable in the Pro. Shop. Please note that it will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.