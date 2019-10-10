Sidney quintet strikes bowling silver at BC Senior Games

The mixed team bowls out of Sidney's Miracle Lanes

Ken Moore, Helen Ramani Moore, June Lensen, Neil Lensen, and John Erith won the silver medal in five-pin bowling at the 55-plus BC Senior Games held in Kelowna (Helen Ramani/Submitted).

A quintet of bowlers from Sidney recently won silver at the 55-plus BC Senior Games held in Kelowna.

Ken Moore, Helen Ramani Moore, June Lensen, Neil Lensen, and John Erith bowl out of Sidney’s Miracle Lanes.

The team was competing in the Men and Women 55 + Division A eventually won by the Kamloops A’s.

Ramani Moore also won two other medals — gold for women’s high score in the first six games bowled and silver for women’s high pins over average for a single game. Ken Moore — Ramani Moore’s husband — also won silver for men’s high score in the first six games bowled. The 5-pin bowling competition took place at Capri Bowling Lanes in Kelowna.

The 34-year-old event is an annual, multi-sport competition that celebrates active and healthy seniors. The five-day competition attracts more than 3,500 athletes from across the province to participate in over 23 sports.

Greater Victoria will host the 2021 edition of the games from Sept. 14 to 18. Richmond will host the 2020 edition.

