Sicamous Eagles lose two at home

The Sicamous Eagles met with some tough luck over the weekend, losing to Chase and Spokane. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles had a tough weekend in a two game home stand that saw them beaten by the Chase Heat and the Spokane Braves.

The Heat came to town on Nov. 2 to play what would become a defensive struggle with stellar performances from both goaltenders.

The game went scoreless for the opening period and most of the second. A Heat powerplay in the final minutes of the second frame opened up an opportunity for Evan Hughes to slip the game’s only goal by Cole Steinke in the Sicamous net.

The clock ticked down on a 1-0 victory for the beleagured Chase Heat who improved their record to 3-14-1 after the game at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre.

Related:Sicamous Eagles prepare for coming season

The following night, the Eagles faced off against the visiting Spokane Braves.

After back and forth play with neither team able to find the back of the opponents’ net for most of the first period, Coldby Sherlock scored unassisted with four minutes left in the period. Not wanting their opponents to head into the dressing room with momentum, the Braves rallied to tie it up with a goal off the stick of Bear Hughes in the period’s final minutes.

Neither team could score in the second period with Campbell Arnold facing nine shots between the Braves’ pipes and Koltin Dodge shrugging off 16 for the Eagles.

Sicamous retook the lead early in the final period as Josh Olson cradled a pass from Colton Yaremko and lit the lamp to make the score 2-1 Eagles.

The Braves tied it up less than a minute later.

Each teams defence held firm and an overtime period seemed a sure thing until Hughes scored his second of the game with 1:30 left to play. Any hopes of a Sicamous comeback were doused as Aaron Morris potted the game winner, just seconds after Hughes goal.

A weekend of tough breaks on home has left Sicamous one point behind the 100 Mile House Wranglerswho now sit in third place in the division.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter