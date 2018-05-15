The Sicamous Eagles’ Kohen Martin tries to redirect a shot that Chase Heat goalie Conor Webb is able to get a piece of with his glove to send the puck wide of the net during a game on Feb. 14. (File Photo)

Sicamous Eagles look to recruit

Video talks about benefits of club and community

The Sicamous Eagles are trying to attract hockey talent in advance of their prospects camp in July and the upcoming season.

A recruitment video posted to the team’s website features testimonials from past and present players as well as coaches and staff.

“When the kids start here you have to remember, we’re just a stepping stone in their career we try to develop to move on to Junior A, WHL, NHL, college et cetera,” said Wayne March, the team’s GM.

Rob Fitzpatrick, the Eagles’ Head Coach spoke about the Eagles’ players role in the community, particularly the volunteer work they do with reading groups and with local minor hockey teams.

Tyler Collens, who played for the Eagles since the 2015/16 season but was dealt to Chase late this season, also appears on the video complimenting the standing in the community the team enjoys.

“Sicamous is a great town because the fans and the people around the community are so nice and the little kids look up to you. They just treat you with a lot of respect,” Collens said.

Eagles Alumni Matt Holte spoke about playing with Shea Weber and other future NHL players on Eagles squads of years gone by

According to Lorraine March the Eagles’ president, Sicamous is the smallest community with a team playing in the KIJHL they plan to continue raising the bar.

The Eagles’ prospects camp, which looks to recruit elite midget-aged players, runs from July 15 to 18. A camp application form and more information is available on the Eagles’ website.

