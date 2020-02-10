Sicamous Eagles gain ground on Kamloops Storm in race for playoff spot

The Sicamous Eagles celebrate a goal during their 7-4 home win against the Kamloops Storm on Sunday, Feb. 9. (Clancy Whiteside/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles washed away the Kamloops Storm with a 7-4 home-game win over the weekend.

The Eagles came into the Sunday, Feb. 9 home game against the Storm fresh from a 7-3 beating served to them by the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 7.

The Storm potted the first goal of the game off the stick of Brendan Mucha, but the rest of the period was the Jaxon Danilec and Brandon Pelletier show.

Danilec scored his first of the game and then, just over a minute later, he was credited with the assist as Pelletier solved the opposing goalie making the score 2-1 Eagles. Danilec and Pelletier put up another goal each later in the period to give the Eagles a commanding three-goal lead after 20 minutes.

The Storm made up some ground in the slower middle frame with a goal from Harrison Ewert. Koltin Dodge had started the game in between the pipes for the Eagles but was sent to the dressing room on a game misconduct after getting into a fight with the Storm’s Hayden Dick. Cole Steinke took over in net.

Therann Kincross of the Storm made it a close 4-3 game once again with a power-play goal early in the third frame. James Pedersen tallied up a fifth goal for the Eagles on a power play of their own. Malik Kaddoura stretched the Eagles’ lead to 6-3, but the Storm were not beaten yet as shown by a shorthanded goal from Brendan Kirschner.

Kaddoura put the game away with an empty-netter to make the final score 7-4 Eagles.

Following the win, the Eagles are still behind the Storm by seven points in the standings as both teams try to secure the last Doug Birks Division playoff berth before the end of the regular season. The Eagles’ next game versus the Storm is on Friday, Feb. 14, at Kamloops’ Memorial Arena. After that, the Eagles will play in Chase on Feb. 15 and 21 before closing out the regular season at home on Feb. 22 against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

