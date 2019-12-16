Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

Division rivals the 100 Mile House Wranglers proved too much for the Sicamous Eagles in a Friday, Dec. 13 game at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. The game kept the officials very busy with over 80 penalty minutes issued to each team.

The first mark on the score sheet came after a shorthanded goal from Darian Long. A fight broke out between Trysten Brookman of the Eagles and the Wranglers’ Brandt Fiske right after Fiske was called for cross-checking.

The visitors added to their total with eight seconds left in the period.

In the opening minute of the second period Long scored his second of the night leaving the score 3-0 for the Wranglers.

The Eagles were up a man at the halfway point of the second period as Eric Smith of the Wranglers sat out a holding call. The shorthanded visitors got the puck and Colby Page scored on Cole Steinke. Attacking on the power-play again two minutes later. Adam Power got the Eagles on the board.

On yet another power play Aidan Morrison beat Steinke to score a fifth Wranglers goal. The Eagles’ bench had seen enough and replaced Steinke with Reed Mclennan. Before the period was out Page found the net behind the replacement goaltender to score his second of the night.

Brandon Pelletier scored the only goal of the third period bumping the Eagles’ tally up to two goals but leaving them well short of the win with the final score reading 6-2 Wranglers.

The Eagles remain two points behind the Kamloops storm, sitting in last place in the Doug Birks division of the KIJHL’s Okanagan/Shuswap conference.

The Eagles still have a pair of home games ahead before the KIJHL takes a break for Christmas. They host the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 17 before playing their last game of the year on Friday, Dec. 20 against the Chase Heat.

