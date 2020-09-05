Sicamous Eagles draft forward from team that won’t play in coming season

Three KIJHL squads are opting out of the 2020/21 season which will be shorter due to COVID-19.

Brayden Haskell of the Sicamous Eagles slips a shot by Adam Ferreira of the Kamloops storm during the Eagles’ 7-4 home win on Sunday, Feb. 9. (Clancy Whiteside/ Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles are adding a forward from the 100 Mile House Wranglers to their roster for the coming season as the players from the three clubs which won’t be competing this year are dispersed.

Along with the Wranglers, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the Spokane Braves will be sitting out the shortened KIJHL season scheduled to start in November.

In the dispersal draft held on Friday, Sept. 4 the Eagles acquired 19-year-old forward Kaden Dempsey, who played 49 games for the Wranglers last season contributing 13 goals and eight assists.

Read More: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

Read More: Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

The dispersal draft allowed the 17 active teams to select players from the teams that won’t be in action this coming season. Canadian players who completed the previous season and have remaining junior hockey eligibility were available for selection. Players who made it onto a Junior A roster last season but whose KIJHL rights are held by one of those three clubs were eligible. Due to the restrictions currently in place surrounding cross-border travel, American players were not eligible to be selected.

Teams selected players from the clubs on hiatus in reverse order of the KIJHL’s 2019/20 regular season standings. This gave the Osoyoos Coyotes the first overall selection, which they used to bring in Brock Wallace, a defenceman, from the Nitehawks.

The KIJHL regular season has been shortened to 30 games and is scheduled to start on Nov. 13.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eagle Valley News