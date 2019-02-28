Sicamous Eagles down two in series against 100 Mile House Wranglers

Series returns to Sicamous for games on Friday and Saturday, March 1-2

The Eagles’ playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers comes home to Sicamous on Friday, March 1. (File Photo)

The Sicamous Eagles will look to turn their playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers around after suffering a second defeat in Cariboo on Feb. 27.

After losing 3-1 to the Wranglers on Feb. 26, the Eagles returned to the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre the following night hoping to even the series. Kolby Page scored the first goal of the game getting the home team on the board.

The Eagles tied the game up at one three minutes later, the goal coming from Justin Hodgson assisted by Aaron Plessis and Jordan Sheasgreen.

Plessis and Sheasgreen teamed up on a goal to give the Eagles the lead in the back half of the second period. Sean Moleschi was counted on the assist beside Sheasgreen for helping Plessis slip the puck past the goaltender.

After the second intermission, the home team tied the game up.

The final three minutes of regulation were a flurry of activity beginning with Sheasgreen scoring to restore the Eagles’ lead. With 20 seconds left to play, Cody Barnes scored for the Wranglers sending the game into overtime.

The home team’s Darian Long struck first in the overtime period leaving the series 2-0 Wranglers.

The series is coming to Sicamous on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. The Eagles will try to even things up with the home crowd cheering for them before returning to 100 Mile House for a fifth game if they are successful.

