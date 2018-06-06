Shuswap students hit the track at district meet

A group of students from Bastion Elementary, Highland Park and Armstrong Elementary come off the start line in the 400m race during the district track meet at Little Mountain Park June 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Students from across the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District took part in the district track meet June 5, gathering at Little Mountain Park for some fun outdoor competition.

Students faced off in the ball throw competition, running events, relay races, long-jump, high-jump and more as these aspiring young athletes went head-to-head to see who had the best sprint or who could catch the most air.

While it was a day of competition, the students involved were very supportive of their peers during their events.

The excited shouts of friends cheering each other through to the finish line or urging them to add just a few more inches to their jump could be heard clean across the park.

